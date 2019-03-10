Before Daybreak

And in the morning, rising up a great while before day, he went out, and departed into a solitary place, and there prayed. (KJV) ( Mark 1:35 )
Are you feeling disconnected from God? Do you feel a void in your life? Maybe it's time you take some time out intentionally to spend time with God. Eliminate yourself from any interruptions and seek God in prayer. We should have private time with God even if we aren't feeling separated from Him in order to focus on God.
