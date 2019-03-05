Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Love the Light-Giver


Love the Light-Giver

 by Michelangelo Buonarroti


To Tommaso De’ Cavalieri

 

Veggio co’ bei vostri occhi.*

 

With your fair eyes a charming light I see,

    For which my own blind eyes would peer in vain;

    Stayed by your feet, the burden I sustain

    Which my lame feet find all too strong for me;

Wingless upon your pinions forth I fly;

    Heavenward your spirit stirreth me to strain;

    E’en as you will, I blush and blanch again,

    Freeze in the sun, burn ’neath a frosty sky.

Your will includes and is the lord of mine;

    Life to my thoughts within your heart is given;

    My words begin to breathe upon your breath:

Like to the moon am I, that cannot shine

    Alone; for lo! our eyes see nought in heaven

    Save what the living sun illumineth.


*Wonder with your beautiful eyes.
