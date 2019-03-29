Progress, Hopefully

As I said at the first of the week, I’ve started a diet of sorts. I’m watching what I eat and counting my calories. So far I’ve been keeping below my suggested calorie count each day. That has to be a good sign. I haven’t weighed myself, but I’ve been using portion control and lower calorie foods. By eating lower calorie foods, I can actually be full and feel like I’ve eaten a good meal. The last time I lost a great deal of weight, I counted calories, so I hope this will work this time too.
1 comment:
Keep up the good work Joe. From someone who has struggled with weight most of my life, shedding the pounds was the best thing I could do as I got older. I was even able to get off my cholesterol medication. It’s not easy, but worth tho journey.
Post a Comment