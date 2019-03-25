Ready, Set, Go!

Yesterday started what I hope to be a new day in my life. I downloaded the MyFitnessPal app to help me lose weight. It’s largely an app that keeps up a calorie count and calculates what calories you need to eat each day to lose weight. It also tracks exercise. I went over my calorie count yesterday, but I’m going to try to do better today. I’ve been improving my eating habits of late by incorporating breakfast into my diet everyday. While I haven’t weighed myself to see if I’ve lost weight, I know I’ve lost some because I’ve had to go up a notch in my belt. Time will tell how this will go.
3 comments:
Good for you, Joe. We all need to take care of ourselves, ‘cause no one else will. Self care is very important.
Joe, Good luck with your weight loss, it sounds like you're off to a good start. I know with me adding breakfast was a big part of the picture. You made me remember how good it felt each time to move the belt over a notch. Keep up the good work and remember just like life weight loss is a journey not a sprint.
As with the previous two comments, this is great news. As you lose weight and slim down, you will find that you feel fitter and have more energy (it's part psychological!). With Spring coming in, this is the time to start and you will find the improvement builds on itself. Roderick
