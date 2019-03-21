On of the great things about a show being on Netflix is that you can binge the show all at once. Just sit and watch until you’ve seen the whole season. The worst thing about a show being on Netflix is that if you binge on a good show, then it’s over way too soon. The other weekend, I binged on the British comedy Sex Education. Once I got started watching it, it was hard to stop. In the show,
Descriptionsocially awkward high school student Otis may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but he gets good guidance on the topic in his personal sex ed course -- living with mom Jean, who is a sex therapist. Being surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis has become a reluctant expert on the subject. When his classmates learn about his home life, Otis decides to use his insider knowledge to improve his status at school, so he teams with whip-smart bad girl Maeve to set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their classmates' problems. But through his analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realizes that he may need some therapy of his own.
The show is deceptively addictive. Asa Butterfield is so cute as shy and awkward Otis. He’s just adorable and you can’t help but love him. Add to that, his best friend on the show is gay. Another character has a massive penis. And then there is Gillian Anderson as Otis’s mom.to me she was hardly recognizable. Not only is it her natural British accent, but her hair is so different from her character on the X-Files. If you have Netflix, this is a must watch series.
