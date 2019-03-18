Let me first say, if you aren’t watching Star Trek: Discovery, your missing one of the best shows out there. I know not everyone can get Discovery. You either have to subscribe to CBS All Access in the United States or Netflix outside the US. It’s totally worth it though. While Fox has The Orville, which has the fun of the Star Trek movies, it’s not Star Trek. Some would say that Discovery’s darkness is not Star Trek either, I disagree. My favorite Star Trek series was Deep Space Nine, which was a bit dark in its storyline. Prior to Discovery, DS9 was the only Star Trek to fully cover the intricacies of war. DS9 brought us the Dominion War, whereas Discovery brought us the Klingon War. Also, Discovery has brought us in Season 2 back to the very origins of The a Star Trek franchise with Captain Pike, Number One (through briefly), and Spock. It’s mindblowing good.
Now let’s look at the cast. Michael Burnham is played by Sonequa Martin-Green, who is by far one of the most intriguing characters ever created by Star Trek. Season 2 also brought in Captain Pike played by Anson Mount, and Spock played by Ethan Peck. Let me add here that Ethan Peck, Gregory Peck’s grandson, is the sexiest Spock ever. Saru played by Doug Jones is a fascinating character that continues to grow. Let’s not forget the remarkable Michelle Yeoh playing Philippa Georgiou. There are many characters that they are just fleshing out, especially on the bridge crew. Two of the most intriguing characters are Dr. Hugh Culber and Paul Stamets, Star Trek’s first ever gay couple, played by real life gay actors Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp.
The show is just remarkable. It’s unlike any Star Trek ever, and yet it is quintessentially Star Trek at the same time. The show is so exciting to watch that I have an adrenaline rush during each episode, and I can’t wait to watch the next episode. If you aren’t watching it, you can’t understand what you’re missing.
Joe,
I'm glad to know you are a fellow Star Trek fanI I agree Star Trek Discovery is a great show. I enjoyed season one but season two has been awesome. CBS All Access is worth the price for this show alone. I can't wait for this Thursday.
Joe
