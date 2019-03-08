It’s finally Friday. I don’t know why this week has seemed to be so long, but it has. I’m ready for it to be over and have a long weekend. I have three meetings this morning then I can leave work and enjoy the weekend. Like I said, I don’t understand why this week has seemed so long, but it has. Maybe because the first of the week was fairly busy while the second half has been extremely slow. The best part is that I get to hang out with Isabella for the weekend. She’s too big to fit on my foot like the picture above, but she likes to stick close to me. She’s a great comfort.
Enjoy the time off. It gives you an opportunity to reset. And time spent with fur babies is ALWAYS time well spent.
