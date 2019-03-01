Thank you to all who commented yesterday. From this blog and my mirror blog on Wordpress, I got a ton of responses, mostly nice ones too. There were also a combined number of page views of about 3,000, far more than I usually get. I really didn’t know what to blog about today. My big topics were the last two days. I was going to blog about (and I guess I will) how I’d like to get away next weekend, maybe to go to Montreal. Next weekend is the beginning of spring break and we get a three day weekend that I was hoping to turn into a four day weekend. But, the truth of the matter is that money is a little low at the moment. It’s that time of year when there have been extra expenses and while I’m not broke, I don’t have anything extra to spend. While I’d love to get away, it’s been a while since I got away by myself, I am okay with waiting a month or so when I’ll be going to visit a friend of mine in Texas. Still, it’d be nice to get away next weekend and kind of refresh the old batteries.
