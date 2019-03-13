The Thirteenth

Every once in a while, I reserve the right to be whiny. As I wrote this post last night, I had a headache, and all I could think about was how much I dreaded going to work today. We have to move a case today with a lot of little objects in it. I have moved this case at least three times already, and I’m tired of moving it. Everything has to be taken out in a certain order and then placed back in the same order. It’s a real pain in the ass. The objects are bad enough, but the case is huge and unwieldy. In addition, we will have to move other cases to make this one fit where we want it to go. The whole thing will be a pain in the ass, and I’m just not looking forward to it.
Besides today is the 13th, and rarely does any good ever come of the number 13. It’s also the birthday of a friend of mine who passed away last year. I miss him dearly, but he had been so sick for such a long time. I truly believe that he is in a better place now. He had suffered so much. I will be thinking of him today. He was one of the earliest people to read my blog and often commented until he got so sick and could barely type anymore. He was a good friend who got me through some very tough times, especially back in the years I was a teacher and before he got sick. Even when he got sick, he was still a great friend.
My sympathies to you on the loss of a friend. We all have down days but fortunately there are up days in life too. Reading your blog is always helps me have an up day. Thanks for your honesty and down-to-earth goodness.
Sorry for your loss, Joe. We cherish the memories of loved ones forever as a way to keep us connected to them. I’m glad he encouraged you to blog. I always enjoy stopping by for your daily post.
