Sunday, March 31, 2019

Weakness



And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. (KJV) ( 2 Corinthians 12:9 ) 

"I'm the best cook." "No one can beat my golfing record." "My child is an honor student." Each of these are strengths we proudly boast to one another. It is absurd to think about taking pride in our weaknesses. We are uncomfortable with weaknesses because recognizing them means we are not enough. Yet this attitude welcomes Christ into our lives so He can perfect our weakness and He can receive glory. What is one of your weaknesses? Invite Christ to have the power to work in you. Share your weakness with others and watch to see the power of Christ. 
Anonymous said...

Dear Joe, I came across the January video last night. Great to see and hear you "for real." Nice personality, cute accent (not very Southern), and a crisp spiel on the WWI artifact. What's not to like? Affectionately, Roderick

March 31, 2019 at 10:37 AM

