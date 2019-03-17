The LORD is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the LORD delivers him out of them all. - Psalm 34:18-19
All of us at one time or another have been broken-hearted. It’s a time that seems to crush your soul. However, we know that God is with us. He saves the crushed in spirit. The righteous do have many afflictions, but God will deliver us from those afflictions. Faith is the driving force. Faith the the Lord is with us, is what we need to brin Gus out of those times when our hearts are broken. In the song “What Becomes of the Broken-hearted,” a man searches for his broken dreams. Had he looked toward God, he’d have seen the love and compassion that gets us through our times of heart break. I’m going to leave you with the lyrics to “What Becomes of the Broken-hearted:”
As I walk this land with broken dreams
I have visions of many things
But happiness is just an illusion
Filled with sadness and confusion
What becomes of the broken-hearted
Who had love that's now departed?
I know I've got to find
Some kind of peace of mind
Maybe
The roots of love grow all around
But for me they come a-tumblin' down
Every day heartaches grow a little stronger
I can't stand this pain much longer
I walk in shadowsm searching for light
Cold and alone, no comfort in sight
Hoping and praying for someone to care
Always moving and goin' nowhere
What becomes of the broken-hearted
Who had love that's now departed?
I know I've got to find
Some kind of peace of mind
Help me
I'm searching, though I don't succeed
But someone look, there's a growing need
Oh, he is lost, there's no place for beginning
All that's left is an unhappy ending
Now, becomes of the broken-hearted
Who had love that's now departed?
I know I've got to find
Some kind of peace of mind
I'll be searching everywhere
Just to find someone to care
I'll be looking everyday, I know I'm gonna find a way
Nothing's gonna stop me now
I'll find a way somehow
And I'll be searching everywhere
I know I gotta find a way
I'll be looking
