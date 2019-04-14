Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth in me hath everlasting life. I am that bread of life. (KJV) ( John 6:47-48 )
We all want to go to heaven and experience eternal life. Jesus teaches us that our belief in Him, as the Son of God, leads to heaven. If you have doubts about this truth, you're not alone. Christians continue to have this struggle but ultimately believe. On the days you have this struggle, just remember that you are not perfect. That's what faith is…not knowing for certain, but trusting.
