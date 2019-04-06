Saturday, April 6, 2019

Moment of Zen: Superman



Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

1 comment:

JiEL said...

Yessss!
I think he might be more «Superboy».

And with that treasure trail leading to his super package I'm fainting like in presence of a BIG kryptonite cristal.

April 6, 2019 at 10:18 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)