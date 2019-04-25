New York, New York

I’m on my way to New York City. I am so excited. Not only do I get so see one of my dearest friends, but I get to go to New York for the first time. I’ve been wanting to go since I moved to Vermont, and everyone keeps telling me I should go. So, now I’m going. I’m really looking forward to seeing the Met. There will be no Broadway shows this time. Hopefully, there will be next time when we come back in June. This time, th email reason for going is to check out the site of our traveling exhibit which will be there in a June. It’s not all play and no work. There will definitely be some work involved.
Enjoy the trip and find some time to relax and experience the city.
