I’ve had the beginnings of a cold for the past few days. I was up Wednesday and Thursday night coughing, so I took some NyQuil Friday night. It knocked me out, not only for the night, but for most of Saturday. I did stay up long enough to take my taxes to be done, what a fucking mess they are for a variety of reasonsm but that’s another story. After how drowsy it made me Saturday, I decided to take just half a dose of NyQuil Saturday night. I swear I think it was worse. I had so much trouble waking up, and then once I was awake staying awake. On top of that I just felt like crap. Not more NyQuil for me.
