Monday, I started my last museum studies class. Once this one is finished, I’ll have my certificate in museum studies. This class is a bit unlike the others I have taken. The others were completely asynchronous, while this one has a synchronous portion to it. It’s also mostly discussion boards with a final project at the end. I can’t wait to be finished. I’ll feel more legitimate as a museum professional, though things have been going pretty well with work. I’m getting some major programs attached to the museum. I have basically a fulls chedule for the next year. There are just a few things to firm up, but things are looking good.
That beautiful young man is certainly "firmed up". He would be an excellent museum addition!
