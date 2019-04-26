The Big Apple

I got to see my dearest friend Susan yesterday. We first went and did work stuff then I headed to my hotel and my coworker to hers. Susan lives near my hotel so she came over to visit. We visited for a little while then we met my coworker and another friend of ours and went to dinner. We ate at Tony’s Di Napoli on the Upper East Side. It was pretty good. I had a salad and linguine and clams with some ice cream for dessert. My coworker and friend went out drinking while Susan and I headed home. Sadly, I’ve got a wicked cough which I’m ready to be well rid of.
Today, Susan and I will meet for breakfast, and then I’ll head to The Met to meet my coworker.
I was just at the Met on Wednesday! Back in DC now, though.
