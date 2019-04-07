Or despisest thou the riches of his goodness and forbearance and longsuffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance? (KJV) ( Romans 2:4 )
No one ever wants to be told they are living in sin. Nor do people want to feel condemned. It's a fine line on how to handle sin in others' lives. We can choose to follow God's leading in the same way He has treated us, that is, with patience and kindness. The greatest influence we can have on other peoples' sin is through leading by a humble example.
