Why I Love Thee?
by Sadakichi Hartmann
Why I love thee?
Ask why the seawind wanders,
Why the shore is aflush with the tide,
Why the moon through heaven meanders
Like seafaring ships that ride
On a sullen, motionless deep;
Why the seabirds are fluttering the strand
Where the waves sing themselves to sleep
And starshine lives in the curves of the sand!
1 comment:
Thank your for introducing me to Sadakichi Hartmann as I was unaware of him. This was a beautiful poem for my early morning cup to tea...
Post a Comment