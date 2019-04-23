Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Why I Love Thee?

 by Sadakichi Hartmann


                          Why I love thee?

       Ask why the seawind wanders,

Why the shore is aflush with the tide,

Why the moon through heaven meanders

Like seafaring ships that ride

On a sullen, motionless deep;

       Why the seabirds are fluttering the strand

         Where the waves sing themselves to sleep

            And starshine lives in the curves of the sand!


Anonymous said...

Thank your for introducing me to Sadakichi Hartmann as I was unaware of him. This was a beautiful poem for my early morning cup to tea...

April 23, 2019 at 9:07 AM

