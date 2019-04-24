Working Wednesday

Today will be a busy day. We have one of the public programs that I’ve organized. It will be a panel discussion, and I will serve as moderator. I’ll spend the morning working on my part as moderator, and the afternoon will be spent getting ready to be away for the next two days. Our program is at lunch if you were wondering.
Tomorrow, I go to New York for four days. I get to spend some time with one of my dearest friends and I am so excited. It’s not all play though. Tomorrow and Friday will be working days. We have two museums where we have business to handle. We will be back in New York in June, and we are scoping out the place where our traveling exhibit will be first.
