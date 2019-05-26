Are You Afraid?

And he said unto them, Why are ye so fearful? how is it that ye have no faith? (KJV) ( Mark 4:40 )
The disciples had been with Jesus enough to see many miracles done but yet they underestimated the power He had to control the wind. You may not be aware of your fears, but they drive at the heart of your words, actions, and attitudes. Take a moment and think about your fears. Now, think about each time Jesus has performed miracles in your life. When you uncover your fears and approach them with His past faithfulness, your fears will lose all control. Do you allow your fears to overtake your faith?
