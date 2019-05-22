Back to Work

Yesterday was just a normal day back at work. I took the morning off because Monday had been such a long day, but the afternoon was your average work day. I answered emails and phone messages. I organized my desk. Helped file some stuff. Nothing out of the ordinary. Just a ho hum day. I suspect today will be much the same.
1 comment:
A ho hum day or days is what you need right now. Time to ease back into your work environment while still 'recovering' from the nightmare of trying to get home. Enjoy it while it lasts. Take care. <3
