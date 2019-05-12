My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion for ever. (KJV) (Psalms 73:26)
One hard truth about being human is that failure is unavoidable. Solo, our strength runs out. If you are feeling defeated by your lack of ability, the good news is, we have a source to go to that is so much bigger than us! God is faithful to breath new life and hope into our failures.
