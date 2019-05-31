The tooth doesn’t hurt and the root canal was not too bad. However, it hurts where he gave me the shots, especially the pain blocker he put in my jaw. It’s no longer blocking the pain. I have to go into work today regardless of the pain. Everyone else is off today, so I’m the only one in the office. Hopefully, I’ll get a lot done. I need to work on my museum studies class. I’ve got a lot to do, because I’ve gotten a little bit behind, but I’ll get caught up. I have to figure out though how I’m going to record my elevator speech that is due this week. It should be a busy day today so hopefully it will go by quickly,
No comments:
Post a Comment