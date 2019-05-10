LGBTQA Gala

Tonight I am going to the Pride Center of Vermont’s 21st Annual Community Celebration. It’s not really a gala, but it’s a close as it comes in Vermont. It’s supposed to be a joyous celebration of the LGBTQA community as the Pride Center honor the media, journalists, and newsmakers that have helped tell Vermont's LGBTQA story for decades. It will be hosted by my friend Emoji Nightmare and her often drag companion, Nikki Champagne. The evening will include inspired food stations with tantalizing culinary delights by Vermont's best chefs, an amazing live and silent auction chock full of items from generous local businesses, and a sunset patio dance party. There is one thing I want to bid on, but there is no way I could bid enough to win it. It’s the Queen for a Day! package. It would be loads of fun to win. I love the House of LeMay. They are all so sweet.
