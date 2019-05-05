Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid. (KJV) ( Matthew 5:14 )
Do you ever feel like the world around you is awfully dark? Remember it only takes one flicker of light to pierce through dark spaces. When in darkness, even the tiniest light cannot be ignored. Don’t underestimate the difference your light can make in your community. Go out today and brighten your world!
