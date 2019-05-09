Tuesday night, I fell asleep writing my post. I’m doing my best right now to stay awake to write this one normally, it’s not an issue but yesterday was an exceptionally long day at work. I got to work around 7:30 am and didn’t leave until around 8:30 pm. It was a productive day, especially since I finally secured a speaker for a November event we received a grant for. We received a grant with the understanding that we do a program of some kind, it didn’t matter the topic. So after a lot of possibilities that turned out for one reason or another could not do the lecture, I’ve finally found someone who not only is available, but also willing.
