What a sad little town! I’ve been staying with my fiend in Midland, which is okay, but Odessa is like a step down. We went to the only gay bar here, which happens to be in Odessa. Turns out it’s not longer a gay bar, it’s a sports bar. They quit being a gay bar last week with its last drag show, they even shut down their Facebook page. We got here and there were two other people plus the bartender there. We played a game of pool hoping it would pick up, but it did not. In fact one guy left. Another gay showed up, had one drink and left. We talked to the bartender song the guy who was sitting at the bar who is also a drag wueenmmn
