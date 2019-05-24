A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
Friday, May 24, 2019
Off the Deep End
Alabama has gone off the deep end. The legislature can’t even pass a fucking education lottery to get the state out of the bottom in education, but they can pass some of the most asinine laws. First they made it a 99 year prison offense to get an abortion, and the governor signed it. A woman herself and the senile old bitch signs the most anti women’s rights bill in America. Now they’ve outlawed marriage licenses. Just because some probate judges couldn’t follow the fucking law and issue marriage licenses to gay couples in their county. I think you need a marriage license not a marriage “document” for a legal marriage. To me this law invalidates all marriages in Alabama. It makes me a bastard, when my parents have been happily marriage for nearly 50 years. I know that it is extreme to think that way, but I can’t help feeling that they are doing away with real marriages. I’m so pissed at my home state. A Republican legislature. A Republican governor who not only is a traitor to women everywhere but has long been rumored to be a lesbian and a traitor to the whole LGBTQA community. Then there is the all Republicans Suoreme Court which will uphold these laws. Thank God they will have to go to SCOTUS, which I hope they both do and are both overturned.
