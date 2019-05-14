Pic of the Day

A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
I Normally would not stop and pick up a Hitch-Hiker But with that Most Perfect ASS On Display I would Follow that Sign and STOP for a Closer Look.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
I Normally would not stop and pick up a Hitch-Hiker But with that Most Perfect ASS On Display I would Follow that Sign and STOP for a Closer Look.
Post a Comment