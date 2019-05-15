Texas Trivia Night

A blog about GLBT History, Art, Literature, Politics, and Culture. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to GLBT Culture.
I hope you enjoy your trip to the Lone Star state. I live in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area where it has been sunny and in the 80's. Hopefully the weather is nice where you are. Have a great time and a safe return trip home.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
I hope you enjoy your trip to the Lone Star state. I live in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area where it has been sunny and in the 80's. Hopefully the weather is nice where you are. Have a great time and a safe return trip home.
Post a Comment