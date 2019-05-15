Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Texas Trivia Night


Tonight was trivia night with my friend Jen. We did okay, but we didn’t win, it was a lot of fun though, and I had a fair number of margaritas. I’m not sure what we will do the rest of the week, but it’s a lot of fun hanging with my best friend.



Tex said...

I hope you enjoy your trip to the Lone Star state. I live in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area where it has been sunny and in the 80's. Hopefully the weather is nice where you are. Have a great time and a safe return trip home.

May 15, 2019 at 8:13 PM

