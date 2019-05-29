Wednesday’s Woes

Yesterday, I found out that my favorite great aunt had died. I know I shouldn’t have a favorite, but not all great aunts are created equal. Also, I probably spent more time with this aunt than any of the others. When my grandmama got too sick to do house cleaning and laundry and that sort of thing, this aunt (my grandmama’s youngest sister) came and did those things for her. It’s sad because she was so healthy until she became unsteady on her feet. She had a series of falls, that while she didn’t break anything, left her black and blue. That’s when she was basically in her chair most of the day and began crocheting like crazy. I think she made everyone in the family a beautiful blanket. If you’d supply the yarn, she’d crochet it. Mine is a beautiful yellow and black. My grad school colors are black and gold, though the gold is more yellow than gold. I didn’t want my undergraduate university’s colors because they are an ugly orange and brown. I’d also bought s luxurious wool or cotton yarn. I can’t remember, but I do know it was a natural fiber. She had loved working with it. Most people gave her cheap yarn. I wanted a luxurious blanket so I got the good stuff. Isabella and I still love to cuddle under that blanket. After a few years of crocheting, her health declined more and probably because of athritis or seomething she couldn’t crochet anymore and began doing puzzle books, word searches mostly. My grandmama had done the same thing. But my aunt’s health continued to decline and she couldn’t be at home by herself anymore. Her daughters tried to stay with her at all times but one lived north of Montgomery and one lived in Mobile, and it was taking its toll on them. My aunt decided it would be best if she entered the nursing home, where her health seemed to rapidly decline until she passed away yesterday. She was greatly loved and will be missed.
Family deaths like this always hit me hard. It’s a time when I want to be with family, share in the memories of the person, and attend the funeral. However, I’m eleven hundred miles away and just can’t get home or the time off for a funeral that is not immediate family. Sometimes, I just want to be home.
No comments:
Post a Comment