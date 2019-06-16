All Fall Short

For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; (KJV) ( Romans 3:23 )
Do you place a lot of pressure on yourself? You get overwhelmed easily and then feel like a failure when you don't measure up to your own expectations of perfection. God wants to free you from those burdens. Release yourself to God. Stop trying to control everything. Let go and let God.
Do you place a lot of pressure on yourself? You get overwhelmed easily and then feel like a failure when you don't measure up to your own expectations of perfection. God wants to free you from those burdens. Release yourself to God. Stop trying to control everything. Let go and let God.
No comments:
Post a Comment