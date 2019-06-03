Monday, June 3, 2019

Bath or Shower?

 
I tend to prefer a shower, though there is something about a long luxurious bath. To me, a bath is an event, a ritual. It’s something that is soothing and relaxing. A shower can be relaxing as well. When I have a headache or back pain, I love to have the waters beat down on me and soothe those aching muscles. Which do you prefer: a shower or a bath?

bignate said...

Showers. But nothing beats a long soak with a good book.

June 3, 2019 at 6:47 AM
HuntleyBiGuy said...

Showers, here, and with a hand held head to target all the right places.

June 3, 2019 at 7:25 AM
Anonymous said...

...outdoor shower -- if possible

June 3, 2019 at 7:55 AM

