Bath or Shower?

I tend to prefer a shower, though there is something about a long luxurious bath. To me, a bath is an event, a ritual. It’s something that is soothing and relaxing. A shower can be relaxing as well. When I have a headache or back pain, I love to have the waters beat down on me and soothe those aching muscles. Which do you prefer: a shower or a bath?
3 comments:
Showers. But nothing beats a long soak with a good book.
Showers, here, and with a hand held head to target all the right places.
...outdoor shower -- if possible
