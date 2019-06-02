Believing in Others

Finally, be ye all of one mind, having compassion one of another, love as brethren, be pitiful, be courteous: (KJV) ( 1 Peter 3:8 )
Sometimes we face people who are outwardly unpleasant or who unknowingly strike a nerve in us. Family and friends are no exceptions. While it may seem like they're directing it at you, most times it's just their own behavior reacting to the pressures of the day. You have a choice to either harbor that negative energy, or to believe that somewhere deep inside of them, God is there working on them. Join Him by believing in the beauty of His creation. You can do this by reacting with a tenderhearted attitude. It's your choice.
