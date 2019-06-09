My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and earth. (KJV) ( Psalms 121:2 )
There is no problem too big for God! He made this world, which means he is able to break the rules that He set into place. If you face an issue that seems impossible, remember we were created by a God that specializes in making the impossible, possible again! He is our help when we have need.
