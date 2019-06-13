Thursday, June 13, 2019

Marathon Day



Yesterday, I got up at 5:30, and was on the go from that minute on. I had a presentation to work on and a tour to give. Then I had various odds and ends to deal with. It was quite hectic. After I got home, I cooked dinner and then it was back to the office for the last bit of  my museum studies class. I have to write a critique of some presentations and then I’ll have my museum studies certificate.
I admire your dedication and work ethic. Glad the end is in sight for you.

Good news, Joe. I do hope that the certificate proves useful for your career and that your achievement lessens the pressure on you. Roderick

