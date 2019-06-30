Path to Take

In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. (KJV) ( Proverbs 3:6 )
Usually we reserve the big decisions for God to throw in His two cents, such as job options, marriage partner, and moving possibilities. Yet we are quick to make "smaller" decisions without giving any thought to God's will. Where we spend our time, who we spend it with, and the words we say are decisions we make daily, but don't think twice about inviting God into the process. It's quite possibly these smaller decisions which make a greater impact on our lives when we ask God to show us His will. The next time you make a decision, invite God.
