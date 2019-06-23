I am acting with great boldness toward you; I have great pride in you; I am filled with comfort. In all our affliction, I am overflowing with joy. - 2 Corinthians 7:4
The Bible doesn’t have much good to say about pride. It’s usually a bad thing. Pride’s been defined as a feeling of deep pleasure or satisfaction in an achievement, an accomplishment, or in someone else or something else but it’s also been described as conceit, egotism, vanity, vainglory, all over one’s own appearance or status in life and not just something that’s been accomplished. When we speak of gay pride, we are not showing conceit, but showing satisfaction in who we are. Just as I am proud to be a Christian; I am proud to be a gay man. We can be proud of who we are, but we must guard against the wickedness that can come with pride.
