The Deluge

I’m not sure how it began or when, but we had a major leak in the museum. The compressor in the water fountain upstairs had gone out and caused water to collect within the wall and eventually drip down to the basement. It had been going on long enough for mold to start to grow. It was quite a mess. Uniforms and hats had major water damage. We got all the wet pieces out and into the freezer. Now we wait for insurance and a conservator to tell us the cost of this water leak.
No comments:
Post a Comment