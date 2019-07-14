Rejoice evermore. (KJV) ( 1 Thessalonians 5:16 )
Can you find happiness wherever you are in life? If so, this is a powerful lesson that will bless you throughout life. Otherwise, we will runaway from relationships, environments, jobs, or even cities to escape unhappiness. Ultimately we never deal with our unhappiness and carry it around to the next friendship, job, or marriage. It's helpful to recognize joy, embracing contentedness, or stop comparisons that cause you to be dissatisfied with your life. Practice identifying your joy in life.
