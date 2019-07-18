The remnants of Hurricane Barry will be passing over Vermont the next few days. That means a low pressure system is moving through. I’ve been through enough tropical storms and hurricane to know what’s coming with the low pressure systems: sinus headaches. I had to leave work early yesterday because of one. The pressure around my eyes was causing pounding pain. I hate tropical weather, and thank goodness, it rarely comes to Vermont. However, come it has. We are even expecting a heat wave this weekend. Thank goodness I have an air conditioner now. Does anyone else get affected by weather like this?
