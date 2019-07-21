Control Yourself

Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath: Neither give place to the devil.(KJV) ( Ephesians 4:26-27 )
Festering anger only leads to resentment and irritability, which break down relationships. While some distance may help temporarily, don't allow the issue to go unresolved. God provides peace, grace and forgiveness to all of us, and desires us to extend the same acts to others. If you're experiencing these moments with your spouse or kids, apply this tool given to us by God.
