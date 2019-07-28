For this is the message that ye heard from the beginning, that we should love one another. (KJV) ( 1 John 3:11 )
Why does the apostle John repeat that we must love one another even though we have heard it from the beginning? It's because of the importance of the message. Other things get in the way, our minds get distracted, our selfish desires begin to overwhelm us. Perhaps this is a message that fades over time and we need to remind ourselves over and over to love others more. Is there someone you are angry at today? If so, how can you show them your love, even though you are frustrated?
