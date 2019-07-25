Looking Back

I’m not sure I understand how someone could just miss a meeting, but our caterer did. It’s not like I can say, we’ll go with someone else, because it’s the university caterer and we aren’t allowed. So I had to reschedule for Monday. I did, however, convince my boss that things were better done my way. If I’m going to be the public programmer, then let me do the programming. Furthermore, there are more complications to the traveling show. So my day was not fun, like I’d anticipated.
