Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Looking Forward


 
I’m looking forward to my four day weekend. I don’t plan to do anything, but it will be a nice few days of relaxation. Thankfully, I have my cold water back and a nice new toilet. It’s no fun having no cold water in the midst of summer. Other things are looking up too. I finally bought an air conditioner for my bedroom. Now I don’t sweat as much at night.
Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Thanks for the update, Joe, which is reassuring. Please do look after yourself. Roderick

July 3, 2019 at 10:11 AM
naturgesetz said...

I'm surprised that you need an air conditioner living up there in "the frozen North" (as I call everything north of the Massachusetts border). LOL

July 3, 2019 at 10:43 AM

