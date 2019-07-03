I’m looking forward to my four day weekend. I don’t plan to do anything, but it will be a nice few days of relaxation. Thankfully, I have my cold water back and a nice new toilet. It’s no fun having no cold water in the midst of summer. Other things are looking up too. I finally bought an air conditioner for my bedroom. Now I don’t sweat as much at night.
2 comments:
Thanks for the update, Joe, which is reassuring. Please do look after yourself. Roderick
I'm surprised that you need an air conditioner living up there in "the frozen North" (as I call everything north of the Massachusetts border). LOL
