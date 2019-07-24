Looking Forward

Today might actually be a fun day at work. I get to plan food for several upcoming events. I have my ideas of how things should be done and since I am the public programmer, I will be getting my way. Quite honestly, being from the South, I know how to throw a classier party than Yankees do. We just do things better. Besides, some of my coworkers have tried to step on my toes with regard to some of the planning, but I called the meeting today and I will set the agenda. It’s all going to be good, especially when I’m planning it, lol.
