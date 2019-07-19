Psychics, Mediums, and Boats...Oh My

In October, we are having two psychics/mediums come to the museum to commune with the spirits associated with some of our objects. While I’m skeptical about much of this stuff, there have been some unexplainable things that go on at the museum. I’m actually on my way now to meet with on of our psychics/mediums. I’m not really sure what to call her. Anyway, it should be an interesting day.
Tomorrow night should be interesting as well. I’m going on a two hour gay cruise of Lake Champlain: Whatever Floats Your Boat 3. It should be a blast. There will be a dance party, a variety show, and one deck just for chillin’. I’m quite excited. Hopefully, it won’t be too hot.
No comments:
Post a Comment