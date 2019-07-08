I hate going to the dentist. This morning, I have an appointment from 8-10 am to get work done for a crown. I’ve had one crown before and it was no fun. I don’t expect this one to be any fun either. The tooth that will be worked on is on the right side of my head, but in addition to that, I have an earache in my left ear, which I fear is an ear infection. The ear canal is swollen and I can barely hear out of it. Top all that off with a headache, and you have me being pretty miserable.
No comments:
Post a Comment