The Next Table
C. P. Cavafy - 1863-1933
He can't be more than twenty-two.
And yet I'm certain it was at least that many years ago
that I enjoyed the very same body.
This isn't some erotic fantasy.
I've only just come into the casino
and there hasn't been time enough to drink.
I tell you, that's the very same body I once enjoyed.
And if I can't recall precisely where—that means nothing.
Now that he's sitting there at the next table,
I recognize each of his movements—and beneath his clothes
I see those beloved, naked limbs again.
